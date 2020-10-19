Video
Anti-rape rally held in three districts

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Separate anti-rape rallies were held in three districts- Barguna, Noakhali and Khagrachhari, on Saturday aiming to create public awareness against rape and violence against women.
BARGUNA: Taltali Police Station (PS) of the district organised an anti-rape rally protesting rape and violence against women.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Quamruzzaman Mia inaugurated the rally on the Barabagi Union Parishad (UP) premises at around 10am.
Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Rezbiul Karim and Barabagi UP Chairman Md Alamgir Mia, among others, were present at that time.
Public representatives, teachers, students, guardians, imams of mosques and people from different professions in the beat policing area attended the rally.
BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Begumganj Model PS of the district organised an anti-rape rally at Eklaspur Fazil Madrasa in the upazila.
Chittagong Range Police Deputy Inspector General Md Anwar Hossain was present as chief guest while Superintend of Noakhali Police Alamgir Hossain presided over the programme.
Public representatives, teachers, students, guardians, imams of mosques and people from different professions in the bit policing area attended the rally.
KHAGRACHHARI: An anti-rape rally was held in Manikchhari PS of the district aiming to create awareness among people against rape and violence against women. .
The PS OC Amir Hossain inaugurated the rally on the Manikchhari UP premises at around 10:30am.
UP Chairman Md Shafiqur Rahman Faruque, Upazila Unit Awami League General Secretary Md Main Uddin and Organising Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam, among others, were also present in the programme.
Public representatives, teachers, students, guardians, imams of mosques and people from different professions in four unions under the bit policing area attended the rally.


