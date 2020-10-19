Three murdered in three districts





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Miscreants hacked a Swechchhasebak League leader to death and two others injured in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Masudur Rahman was the general secretary of upazila unit Swechchhasebak League. He was a resident of Kalipur area in the upazila.

Local sources said some unidentified armed miscreants attacked Masudur Rahman and two others in Pan Mohal area at around 10:30pm after Masudur came out of his chamber finishing his work. They hacked the trio indiscriminately, leaving them injured.

Locals rushed the them to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex.

Later, they were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the Swechchhasebak League leader succumbed to his injuries.

Gouripur Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Shakher Hossain Siddique visited the spot.

JASHORE: A fish trader was shot to death in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Al-Mamun, 35, was a resident of Shubharara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said his co-villagers Rubel and Ripon Fakir phoned Mamun to come in front of one Anis Fakir's house in the evening.

They aimed pistol at Mamun's chest, fired two shots and fled away, alleged the family.

Mamun was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 7pm.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhaynagar Police Station (PS) Md Tajul Islam said Mamun and the accused are the members of a criminal gang.

They recently got into a feud over a marriage event in neighbouring Fultola Upazila of Khulna.

A police hunt is going on to detain the accused, the OC added.

PABNA: A man was stabbed to death and another injured by miscreants in Atghoria Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mokbul Hossain, 42, son of Rois Uddin, a resident of Jatrapur Village in the upazila.

Abdul Matin, cousin of the deceased, said a group of miscreants attacked Mokbul and Alam Hossain at Dhanuaghata haat in the evening while they returning to home.

"They stabbed them with lethal weapons, leaving Mokbul dead on the spot and Alam critically injured," he added.

Atghoria PS OC Abdul Maleque confirmed the incident.















Three persons were murdered and three others injured in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Jashore and Pabna, on Saturday.GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Miscreants hacked a Swechchhasebak League leader to death and two others injured in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.Deceased Masudur Rahman was the general secretary of upazila unit Swechchhasebak League. He was a resident of Kalipur area in the upazila.Local sources said some unidentified armed miscreants attacked Masudur Rahman and two others in Pan Mohal area at around 10:30pm after Masudur came out of his chamber finishing his work. They hacked the trio indiscriminately, leaving them injured.Locals rushed the them to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex.Later, they were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the Swechchhasebak League leader succumbed to his injuries.Gouripur Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Shakher Hossain Siddique visited the spot.JASHORE: A fish trader was shot to death in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.Deceased Al-Mamun, 35, was a resident of Shubharara Village in the upazila.The deceased's family sources said his co-villagers Rubel and Ripon Fakir phoned Mamun to come in front of one Anis Fakir's house in the evening.They aimed pistol at Mamun's chest, fired two shots and fled away, alleged the family.Mamun was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 7pm.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhaynagar Police Station (PS) Md Tajul Islam said Mamun and the accused are the members of a criminal gang.They recently got into a feud over a marriage event in neighbouring Fultola Upazila of Khulna.A police hunt is going on to detain the accused, the OC added.PABNA: A man was stabbed to death and another injured by miscreants in Atghoria Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Mokbul Hossain, 42, son of Rois Uddin, a resident of Jatrapur Village in the upazila.Abdul Matin, cousin of the deceased, said a group of miscreants attacked Mokbul and Alam Hossain at Dhanuaghata haat in the evening while they returning to home."They stabbed them with lethal weapons, leaving Mokbul dead on the spot and Alam critically injured," he added.Atghoria PS OC Abdul Maleque confirmed the incident.