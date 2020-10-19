31 jailed for catching hilsa in Sirajganj





A mobile court here on Sunday morning gave seven fishermen to one year of jail for illegally catching mother hilsa in the Jamuna River in the upazila.

They were arrested during the drive from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

The jailed fishermen are Sahidul Islam, 26, Jamal Sheikh, 35, and Nurul Amin, 42, of Stol Village, and Moksed, 40, of Kuragachh Village, Samesh Ali, 48, Noor Nabi, 19, and Altaf Hossain, 30, of Chanpara Village.

The mobile court was conducted by Chauhai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Afsana Yasmin.

Besides, 5,000 metres of current net were seized and burned at that time.

Another mobile court here on Saturday morning sentenced 24 fishermen to one year imprisonment.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Afsana Yasmin jailed them under the Fish Conservation Act for catching hilsa illegally.

A total of 12,000 meters of current net were seized and destroyed during the drive.















