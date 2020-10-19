

Ardern vows to deliver reform

Ardern won a historic outright majority in Saturday's poll -- the first since New Zealand adopted proportional voting in 1996 -- allowing her to implement policies without support from minor parties.

After facing criticism since winning office in 2017 for not delivering on key promises such as protecting the environment and reducing child poverty, Ardern said she now had a mandate for change. -AFP















