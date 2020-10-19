Video
‘China prepares for possible military invasion of Taiwan’

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Oct 18: The presence of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is increasing in China's southeast coast as it prepares for a possible military invasion of Taiwan, according to the defence observers cited by the South China Morning Post.
According to the sources, Beijing is replacing its old DF-11s and DF-15s and deploying its most advanced hypersonic missile DF-17 in the region.
"The DF-17 hypersonic missile will gradually replace the old DF-11s and DF-15s that were deployed in the southeast region for decades," remarked the anonymous source quoted by SCMP.  "The new missile has a longer range and is able to hit targets more accurately."
Even though Taiwan has never been controlled by China's ruling party, Chinese authorities insist that the self-governing island is an integral part of their territory, with president Xi Jinping refusing to rule out a military force to capture it if necessary.
According to the Canada-based Kanwa Defence Review, satellite images show that both the Marine Corps and Rocket Force bases in Fujian and Guangdong have expanded.
"Every rocket force brigade in Fujian and Guangdong is now fully equipped," the report said.




"The size of some of the missile bases in the Eastern and Southern theatre commands have even doubled in recent years, showing the PLA is stepping up preparations for a war targeting Taiwan," the further stated.   -ANI


