

Could you imagine if I lose? I may have to leave the country: Trump

He also seemed to acknowledge things might not go his way in the end. "Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose?," Trump mused.

"What am I gonna do?," he continued. "I'm not gonna feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know."

While Trump put on a brave face, the fact that he was fighting at all for the two southern states he won four years ago illustrated how much ground he has to make up against Biden in the 18 days left until the election. With his polls sliding and US Covid-19 infections spiking, Trump is focusing entirely on his core Republican base, in hopes that highly energized supporters will turn out in huge numbers.

In Ocala, Florida, the coronavirus was an afterthought.

Instead, Trump tossed the large, loudly cheering crowd red meat on immigration, race, and his conspiracy theory that Biden is steeped in corruption.

Spicing his stump speech with lurid exaggerations, Trump claimed that the "Biden family is a criminal enterprise."

He said Democrats "have nothing but disdain for your values" and "want to turn America into a communist country" -- a reprise of his successful 2016 message tapping into white, working-class resentment.

Trump also dived into racially charged comments on Latin American migrants, saying Democrats will "flood your communities with illegal aliens, drugs, crime."

And he lashed out at one of his most outspoken critics, the Somali-American Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, saying "she hates our country" and "comes from a place that doesn't even have a government."

Biden highlights pandemic

Biden, meanwhile, was campaigning in Michigan where he ripped into Trump's handling of the coronavirus -- the strongest issue of his campaign.

"He keeps telling us that this virus is going to disappear like a miracle," Biden said in Southfield.

"My lord! It's not disappearing, in fact it's on the rise again, it's getting worse, as predicted," Biden said.

He also homed in on another area where Trump has run into regular controversy -- his often lackluster responses when asked to condemn extreme right-wing groups and white supremacists.

He said Trump's comments were a "dog whistle" to such groups.

"Look. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is, let's show them who we are," Biden said at a car rally in Detroit.

"We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies."

However, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon sounded a note of caution for Democrats, saying national polls especially were misleading.

"We are not ahead by double digits," she said. "Those are inflated national public polling numbers."

Biden will be getting help from Democratic superstar Barack Obama on Wednesday next week when the former president, who had Biden as his vice president, campaigns in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. -AFP















