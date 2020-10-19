Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Sports

Barcelona, Real Madrid both lose ahead of Clasico

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

MADRID, OCT 18: Real Madrid and Barcelona will each head into the Clasico next weekend on the back of a defeat after La Liga's two title favourites were punished for slack performances on Saturday.
Zinedine Zidane made four substitutions at half-time but could not spark a lethargic Madrid into life as his team fell 1-0 at home to newly-promoted Cadiz.
Then two hours later on the opposite side of the city, Ronald Koeman tasted his first competitive loss as coach of Barcelona as they followed Madrid's example by being beaten 1-0 by Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Madrid's was perhaps the more concerning display, the reigning champions managing just two shots on target against Cadiz, who could have scored more after Anthony Lozano's early strike.
But Barca were not much better, with Lionel Messi strangely quiet and the team failing to rebound after Jaime Mata's penalty gave Getafe the lead in the second half.
For Madrid, there was an injury concern too as Sergio Ramos spent the second half in the stands with ice strapped around his left knee.
Madrid said the injury was not serious but it puts in doubt Ramos' involvement in their first Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, as well the Clasico three days later.
"Hopefully it's minor, said Zidane. "Tomorrow we'll see what he has done."
A prolonged absence for Ramos would cap a deflating night for the champions, whose dreary display certainly hands an early boost to their title rivals.
Even if Barcelona were unable to capitalise, Atletico Madrid had earlier beaten Celta Vigo 2-0, with Luis Suarez opening the scoring at Balaidos.
"There is no explanation," said Zidane. "If they scored two or three goals in the first half, we couldn't have complained. There are no excuses."
This is Cadiz's first season in the top flight in 14 years and their first victory over Real Madrid in 29. Their reward is second place in the table, denied top spot by their opponents only due to goal difference.
Isco, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez were the other three players to be hauled off by Zidane, who was reacting to a particularly poor display from his side in the first half.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern second with 'crazy' Bielefeld win
Barcelona, Real Madrid both lose ahead of Clasico
Ibrahimovic double pulls AC Milan top
Champions League storylines to watch
Narine's bowling action cleared by IPL committee
Indian star on sticky wicket over Murali's biopic
Sanga joins commentary panel in IPL
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test


Latest News
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft