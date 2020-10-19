Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Sports

Ibrahimovic double pulls AC Milan top

10-man Juve held at Crotone

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Inter Milan's Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij (L) fights for the ball with AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan on October 17, 2020.

Inter Milan's Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij (L) fights for the ball with AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan on October 17, 2020.

MILAN, OCT 18: Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice in his first match back from coronavirus on Saturday as AC Milan beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1 to take top spot in Serie A ahead of Atalanta who slumped 4-1 at Napoli.
But champions Juventus, playing without quarantined Cristiano Ronaldo, were held 1-1 at promoted Crotone whose first top-flight point this season moved the southerners off the bottom of the table.
"I was so hungry and it showed," said Ibrahimovic who bagged his second double in as many league matches.
"They locked the wrong animal at home for two weeks.
"It's not easy mentally to always be at home coming off a very high pace, the body is shaking because it wants to work, it wants to play.
"I lost my sense of taste a little bit, but I had a swab every three days and nobody was going to stop me playing the derby.
"This derby was very important, AC Milan hadn't won for four years."
The 39-year-old stamped his mark on the game early, having also scored back in February only for Inter to win 4-2.
He missed a 13th-minute penalty but turned in the rebound, with a perfect Rafael Leao cross setting up the Swede for the second three minutes later.
Romelu Lukaku pulled a goal back after half an hour but Antonio Conte's Inter were struggling with six players out to Covid-19.
Milan won their opening four matches for the first time since the 1995-1996 season when they won the title under Fabio Capello.
And Stefano Pioli's side are top of the table with maximum 12 points, three ahead of Atalanta who fell to third-placed Napoli, who are equal on eight points with Juventus.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern second with 'crazy' Bielefeld win
Barcelona, Real Madrid both lose ahead of Clasico
Ibrahimovic double pulls AC Milan top
Champions League storylines to watch
Narine's bowling action cleared by IPL committee
Indian star on sticky wicket over Murali's biopic
Sanga joins commentary panel in IPL
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test


Latest News
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft