Narine's bowling action cleared by IPL committee

DUBAI, OCT 18: West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has been taken off the warning list for suspected bowling action in the Indian Premier League, the tournament's organisers said Sunday.The Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner was reported for suspected chucking during a game on October 10 and another report would have resulted in a bowling ban from this season's tournament.Kolkata appealed to the IPL's suspect bowling action committee to review Narine's action."KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine's action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles," the IPL said in a statement hours before Kolkata's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad."The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits." -AFP