Sanga joins commentary panel in IPL





On Saturday in Sharjah, he even shared the dias with India great Sunil Gavaskar for analysing the post match analysis of the match played between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. The Dhoni-led CSK team lost the match by 5 wickets.

Sangakkara has replaced Kevin Pietersen who, after his contract till the first half of the IPL season ended has left for England to be with his family.

All three former greats including Mahela Jaywarndene the coach of the Mumbai Indians and Muthiah Muralitharan (Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach) are being well-praised by the commentators.

Like other coaching staff, we never found you jotting down the notes of the match, Murali was asked by the commentator.

"I keep a tab of the players' strengths and weaknesses in my mind", Murali has answered to the commentator's query.

Only support

Interestingly, only Sri Lankan playing in the IPL Isuru Udana's support was well appreciated by India's out of reckoning Ashok Dinda.

Dinda is being trolled in the media for leaking runs.

"Never judge someone without knowing the whole story", Udana urged Dinda's critics.

"I am not in touch with Udana but he is the first person to come out in open and support me against the trolls, so I am grateful for him. I thank him and wish him all the very best for the IPL", Dinda, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Kolkata, said.

Udana plays for the Kohli-led Royal Challengers team.















