

Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test

She, along with FIFA referee Joya Chakma, has taken FIFA's required examination to become a FIFA recognised Assistant Referee (Joya for FIFA referee) on Friday and passed duly. During the fitness test, Salma completed a total of 15 laps which was incredible for a woman from the perspective of country.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will submit the fitness test results to the Earth's football governing body soon. Analysing the results, FIFA will recognise these referees to conduct international matches for the year 2021

Both Joya and Salma have more than 10 years of experience in officiating football matches.

Last time, Joya got her recognition from FIFA for 2020 while her friend was not able to be recognised due to her age. So, it is going to be the first time for Salma to get the recognition.

According to BFF, whose who could not do well on Friday will get another chance to participate in the test one more time on the 28th of October and afterwards, all the results will be submitted to FIFA. Then the world football's authority will give recognitions to those who passed all the tests.















