

HP coach Radford finally allowed to join work

Radford boarded the Bangladesh flight from the United Kingdom with a Covid-19 negative certificate. Arriving in Bangladesh, the English coach tested for corona once more. As the result of that test was also negative, he was allowed to join the work in a special system.

Isolation of 14 days is mandatory for anyone coming from outside the country. But the BCB got a special clearance from the government's health department as he returned negative for corona.

The BCB also got the same clearance from the department of health for the foreign coaches of the national team. In addition to regular corona tests, the coaches like Russell Domingo, Ottis Gibson and Ryan Cook have been the bio-secure bubble. The BCB has made the same arrangement for Radford.

Radford took charge of the Nazmul XI team of the BCB President's Cup on Saturday as coach. On Sunday, HP cricketers practiced at the academy. HP's main camp will begin after the completion of the ongoing BCB Presidents Cup. At this moment most of the HP cricketers are playing in the BCB President's Cup with the national team. It is expected, with this series, Radford will have a clear idea about his students.

An ECB Level 4 coach and a former first-class cricketer for Middlesex and Sussex, Radford was the West Indies senior team's batting and assistant coach on two occasions (2012-13 and 2016-2019). He has also performed the role of Head Coach of Glamorgan and Middlesex in the English County Championship. Radford carries comprehensive experience as a consultant for ECB and Cricket West Indies (CWI). He has held the positions of Director of CWI's High-Performance Centre, Director Academy of Middlesex County Cricket Club and has coached England's Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 teams.

Radford, 48, said he was looking forward to his new assignment with excitement: "I am delighted to be appointed as Head Coach of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

"Bangladesh has many talented young cricketers and it will be a privilege to work with, and help develop, them in their journey to consistent success at international level."

"I would like to thank the BCB for this wonderful opportunity for me to help shape their players of the future. I can't wait to get started." -BSS















