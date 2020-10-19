Must win game for MU-XI today, TI-XI avid to confirm final





The win of Mahmudullah XI will increase the intensity of the event and the ultimate group battle between Najmul XI and Tamim XI on Wednesday will be the unofficial semifinal then. But Timim's win today will make the last group stage game a 'dead rubber' and Mahmudullah led side will exit from the tournament since Najmul XI already confirmed the final winning both the clashes against MU-XI.

Mahmudullah XI is a very balanced side where two national openers Liton Das and Naim Sheikh start the innings. Test skipper Mominul Haque, very experienced Imrul Kayes, captain Mahmudullah, hard hitting Sabbir Rahman, wicket keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan all are proven performers with the bat. But none of them showed their merit so far, which is the key challenge for them.

Bowling unit led by very experienced Rubel Hossain is not the best side of the tournament but the most varied side for sure. Rubel gets Evadat Hossain and Sumon Khan as his pace bowling partner. Off-spinner Mehidy Miraz and leg-spinner Aminul Biplob along with skipper himself makes the most diversified bowling attack for MU-XI.

Tamim XI in the contrary, are the strongest side in the tournament in black and white. Captain Tamim with junior Tamim (Tanzid Hasan Tamim) will open the innings. Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shahadat Hossain [3], Md Mithun, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat jointly gives almost national team-like batting line up.

Bowling unit is even stronger combining National sharpest weapons Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam. Either of sensational pacers Syed Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will be taken as the 3rd quick option for Tamim. One of the Leggy Minhajul Abedin Afridi and off-spinner Mahadi Hasan will complete the quorum of five-bowlers and the other might be kept as the super sub. Under-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali also can be included as super-sub.

"This win will confirm our final. We can't predict about next one. So, we are going to play our main game tomorrow. We shall take it as final," remarked Tamim XI pacer Shoriful in a video message on Sunday.

All of the previous matches of the event were interrupted by rain but today's weather forecast shows a smiley sky for cricket at Mirpur.















