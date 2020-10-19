Shoriful happy sharing dressing room with Tamim, Mustafiz, Saifuddin

Video
Monday, 19 October, 2020
Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

One of the great cricketing prospect of Bangladesh pace battery and the member of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team Shoriful Islam is excited after sharing dressing room with frontline national cricketer like Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin. He is learning a lot from them.
"I'm playing in the team of Tamim Iqbal, the current captain of Bangladesh national side. He suggest me many things during netting and sharing dressing room" the young speedster was seen to speak in a video message on Sunday. "He teaches me about the weak points of batsmen".
As a pacer, the young blood might be happy getting chance to share ball with the pace sensation of the country Mustafizur Rahman. He also got another national quick Saifuddin. The tender bombard looted the scope of taking lesson at large. "I ask many question to Mustafizur Rahman, he teaches me, instruct me," he stated excitedly.
"I also discuss with Mohammad Saifuddin about the weaknesses of BPL and National team batsmen. I am happy with sharing all these things with them," added Shoriful.
Many of the senior players had been fighting to get rhythm after long gap. The teenage pacer also fought to get himself back after quarantine days. He said, "After Under-19 World Cup I played solitary Premier League match before six month long gap and after couple of practice matches I got chance to play in this tournament. I was little bit uncomfortable during earlier parts of 1st match since I had been playing game after long time. But I made comeback in expectedly in the second match".
Playing in BCB President's Cup, a BPL-like tournament at such an early age is a great blessing for him. He took four wickets spending 37 runs only delivery all 10 overs of his quota against Najmul XI but remained wicketless against Mahmudullah XI.


