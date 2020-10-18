

Sheikh Russel’s 57 birthday today

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.

He was assassinated by the killers on August 15 in 1975.









Russel was brutally killed along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when he was a student of Class IV at the University Laboratory School.

Different socio-cultural organisations, including the associate bodies of the ruling Awami League, have taken up various programmes to observe the birthday of Sheikh Russel.

To mark the day, Awami League will place wreath on the graves of all martyrs, including Sheikh Russel, of the August 15 carnage in 1975, in the city's Banani graveyard at 8:00am.

