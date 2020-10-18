Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sheikh Russel’s 57 birthday today

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

Sheikh Russel’s 57 birthday today

Sheikh Russel’s 57 birthday today

The 57th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed today (Sunday).
Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.
He was assassinated by the killers on August 15 in 1975.




Russel was brutally killed along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when he was a student of Class IV at the University Laboratory School.
Different socio-cultural organisations, including the associate bodies of the ruling Awami League, have taken up various programmes to observe the birthday of Sheikh Russel.
To mark the day, Awami League will place wreath on the graves of all martyrs, including Sheikh Russel, of the August 15 carnage in 1975, in the city's Banani graveyard at 8:00am.
Besides, fateha, milad and doa mahfil will also be held by the party members. Awami League General Secretary and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, in a statement, urged party leaders, workers, supporters and people of all walks of life to observe the birthday of Sheikh Russel following the health rules.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheikh Russel’s 57 birthday today
Divided world is failing Covid-19 test, says frustrated UN chief
23 more die, 1,209 infected in 24 hrs with Covid-19
C-19: Curfew begins for 20m French people 
Miracle baby not out of danger at DMCH
Ardern wins landslide in NZ ‘Covid election’
20 hurt as anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni
Internet, cable service providers postpone 3-hr blackout plan


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft