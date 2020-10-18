23 more die, 1,209 infected in 24 hrs with Covid-19





Some 1,209 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 387,295.

In the past 24 hours, 11,573 samples were tested in 110 labs across the country. So far, 2,151,702 samples have been tested in the country since the detection of the first Covid-19 case.

Besides, the daily infection rate in the last 24 hours, dropped to 10.45 per cent while the overall rate stood at 18 per cent.

However, the number of recovered patients reached 302,298, including 1,560 new ones in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate rose to over 78 per cent.

Among the deceased of Saturday, 18 were men and five were women. Moreover, 14 of them were

in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two each in Rangpur and Barishal, and one in Khulna.

All the 23 died in different hospitals countrywide.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19victims shows that 4,345 of the total were men and 1,301 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year, and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the confirmed global coronavirus cases surpassed 39 million as of Saturday, according to the latest tally of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The total caseload reached 39,247,785 while the fatalities from the virus were recorded 1,103,352 in the morning, the JHU latest data shows.

The United States has recorded 218,529 deaths followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.

Besides, the number of coronavirus infections in the United States has reached 8,045,090.

By far, the United States remains the world's worst-hit nation, with the most cases and deaths.

With the second highest caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally, India has recorded 7,370,468 cases with 112,161 fatalities.

Besides, Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 5,200,300 confirmed cases and 153,214 deaths.















