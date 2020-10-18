Video
Miracle baby not out of danger at DMCH

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The baby who was declared dead after delivery by DMCH doctors on Friday and found alive while being buried is well but not out of danger. The new born is under treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care unit of the DMCH.
Dr Manisha Banerjee, Head of the Neonatology Department, on Saturday told the Daily Observer, "The child was born prematurely, her weight was not normal, the risk is from that side. But we are giving her advanced treatment."
 When asked about why the baby was declared dead, the four member probe committee chief said, "This is not the time to tell anything on the matter, we are investigating."
Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin, Director of the DMCH said, "The incident is a miracle. But in the medical science it may happen, it had happened in    many places before. But we are trying to find out, if there is any negligence of any person." Earlier, another such incident happened at DMCH but we did not allow the doctor to work any further."
The new born child's father Yasin Mollah said to the Daily Observer, "My daughter is well, I am seeking blessings from all for her survival."
On Friday morning, a doctor of DMCH   declared the baby dead after Yasin's wife Shahinur Akter gave birth prematurely to her after six and a half months of pregnancy.
Hospital staff later put the baby in an abandoned box of gloves and asked Yasin to take her to Azimpur Graveyard for burial. Yasin is a driver by profession.
He took the baby to Azimpur Graveyard, but since he did not have Tk 1,500 for burial, he was advised to go to Rayerbazar Graveyard where the burial cost is comparatively lower.
Yasin took the baby to the graveyard, a grave was dug but a couple of minutes before the burial, the box in Yeasin's hand moved and she showed signs of being alive. He opened the box and found his baby alive; she was moving and opening her mouth. Yasin then rushed the baby straight to the DMCH again.
The irony of fate is that "The on-duty doctor and nurse of Ward No. 211 said there is no vacant seat to admit the baby and asked me to take her to another hospital," Yasin alleged.
The baby was however admitted after Yasin refused to take the baby elsewhere as he did not have the money to treat her in a private hospital.
Yasin hails from Gopalganj. He used to live with his family at Uttara in Dhaka. This is their second child. They have a nine-year-old daughter.
After the incident the hospital authority constituted a four-member probe body to investigate the matter.


