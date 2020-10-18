Video
Internet, cable service providers postpone 3-hr blackout plan

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The internet service providers and the cable operators have postponed their programme of keeping internet and cable networks disconnected for three hours every day. If their problems are not resolved shortly, they would start the line disconnection again.
The decision was taken at a bilateral virtual meeting between the government and the internet service providers, according to the meeting sources.
Ministry's Public Relation Officer (PRO) Sefayet Hossain also confirmed the decision of the meeting.
He said in the meeting with the internet service providers and the cable operators, they have agreed to postpone their internet and cable disconnection programmes following the development of the meeting.
Post and Telecommunications Minister Mosataf Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak held the meeting while Internet Service Providers Association President Aminul Hakim and General Secretary Emdadul Haque and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) President Anwar Parvez led their    respective sides.
Demanding postponement of disconnecting overhead cables until ensuring alternative mechanism, the two organisations gave announcement of stopping internet and cable services for three hours (from 10:00am to 1:00pm) every day.
After the meeting, the ISPAB and COAB leaders announced postponement of their programmes.
In a virtual press conference after the meeting, Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar said until an alternative arrangement was made to relocate the overhead cables, no cables will be removed in future. The issue will be presented before the Prime Minister on Sunday for her further directives.
Following the government assurance, the ISPAB and COAB leaders have decided to postpone their programmes. They have given the government times to resolve the crisis postponing the programme.




ISPAB President Aminul Hakim said they have satisfied with the government assurance. Ministers will place the issue before the Prime Minister. "Hope, we will get a permanent resolution from the Prime Minister."


