National panel urges all to get prepared





Experts are suggesting increasing the number of tests, isolating patients for identification, tracing, ensuring their quarantine, hygiene campaigns and involving the local administration and the public to face the second wave of the pandemic.

The second wave of coronavirus infection is seen in different countries of the world. Although the first wave of coronavirus is not over in Bangladesh, now the discussion is about the second wave as winter is coming. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned of the risk of coronavirus infection in winter. That is why she asked all to be careful.

Commenting on the possibility of a start of the second wave in the winter, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "There is a lot of discussion going on about the second wave, but there is no reason to worry. The government is aware of the Second Wave. The hospital authorities are ready. Our doctors are now much more confident than before. We can overcome it. There is no reason to worry."

"All our preparations are being made now what to do if the second wave starts. The country's health sector has already shown ability in dealing with coronavirus. The country's health sector is ready to deal with it in this way," he added.

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 also said there is a risk of re-infection in the country. The committee advised the government to take immediate action to prevent and control possible second-stage infections. The committee advised to be fully prepared to ensure health care system as well as prevent the second phase of infections.

Prof Mohammad Shahidullah, President of Covid-19 National Advisory Committee said, "We may fall in a danger of re-infection in our country due to coronavirus. That is why we have to be prepared to ensure the health care of the infected people as well as to prevent the second phase of infection."

Dr Mushtaq Hossain adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and former chief scientific officer of the institute, said, "It is a must to identify the patient, isolate them and quarantine them properly. It's not happening in urban areas at all, it's happening in rural areas. At the same time, help should be given to comply with hygiene rules to the people. In this case, it is not only to just promote awareness but also distributing masks, where there are no facilities like hand washing, should be arranged."

However, the most important thing is to involve people in this work. "Many volunteers are needed to identify patients and work for isolation and hygiene compliance," said the epidemiologist. Mushtaq further, said, "When the patients are not coming to the hospital for fear of coronavirus, the doctor should go from house to house with health workers and if someone tested positive for fever, he or she should be isolated. Those who came in contact with him should also follow quarantine."









Public health expert Dr Abu Jamil Faisal said, "Wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing and washing hands must be strictly followed. At the same time the number of tests should be increased, isolation should be done by identifying the patients, they should be quarantined. And now we have to try to involve the local people."

Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), said, "In the beginning, we had a lack of information about the pandemic. But this time, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to be ready for the second wave, there will be no repetition of the previous mistakes of the Ministry and the Directorate. But if this happen again we've to pay much for this."



Complete preparations should be taken considering the risk of the second wave of coronavirus transmission during the coming winter.Experts are suggesting increasing the number of tests, isolating patients for identification, tracing, ensuring their quarantine, hygiene campaigns and involving the local administration and the public to face the second wave of the pandemic.The second wave of coronavirus infection is seen in different countries of the world. Although the first wave of coronavirus is not over in Bangladesh, now the discussion is about the second wave as winter is coming. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned of the risk of coronavirus infection in winter. That is why she asked all to be careful.Commenting on the possibility of a start of the second wave in the winter, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "There is a lot of discussion going on about the second wave, but there is no reason to worry. The government is aware of the Second Wave. The hospital authorities are ready. Our doctors are now much more confident than before. We can overcome it. There is no reason to worry.""All our preparations are being made now what to do if the second wave starts. The country's health sector has already shown ability in dealing with coronavirus. The country's health sector is ready to deal with it in this way," he added.The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 also said there is a risk of re-infection in the country. The committee advised the government to take immediate action to prevent and control possible second-stage infections. The committee advised to be fully prepared to ensure health care system as well as prevent the second phase of infections.Prof Mohammad Shahidullah, President of Covid-19 National Advisory Committee said, "We may fall in a danger of re-infection in our country due to coronavirus. That is why we have to be prepared to ensure the health care of the infected people as well as to prevent the second phase of infection."Dr Mushtaq Hossain adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and former chief scientific officer of the institute, said, "It is a must to identify the patient, isolate them and quarantine them properly. It's not happening in urban areas at all, it's happening in rural areas. At the same time, help should be given to comply with hygiene rules to the people. In this case, it is not only to just promote awareness but also distributing masks, where there are no facilities like hand washing, should be arranged."However, the most important thing is to involve people in this work. "Many volunteers are needed to identify patients and work for isolation and hygiene compliance," said the epidemiologist. Mushtaq further, said, "When the patients are not coming to the hospital for fear of coronavirus, the doctor should go from house to house with health workers and if someone tested positive for fever, he or she should be isolated. Those who came in contact with him should also follow quarantine."Public health expert Dr Abu Jamil Faisal said, "Wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing and washing hands must be strictly followed. At the same time the number of tests should be increased, isolation should be done by identifying the patients, they should be quarantined. And now we have to try to involve the local people."Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), said, "In the beginning, we had a lack of information about the pandemic. But this time, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to be ready for the second wave, there will be no repetition of the previous mistakes of the Ministry and the Directorate. But if this happen again we've to pay much for this."