

Will tackle further spread of C-19: PM

"So far, we're lucky that both the infection and mortality rates of the disease are very low in Bangladesh. We're hopeful that we'll be able to prevent the further spread of the disease in the coming days," she said.

The Prime Minister said this in her pre-recorded video message played at the First International e-Conference on Critical Care-2020. Bangladesh Society of Anesthesiologists organised it virtually.

She said united efforts and the hard-labour of physicians and health workers can contain the spread of the deadly virus in Bangladesh.

To face the Covid-19 emergency, she said, the government has appointed 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an urgent basis.

The Prime Minister said the conference is being held at a time when the world is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic fallout.

She mentioned that the anesthesiologists play a crucial role in the management of critically ill patients apart from their work in operation theatres.

"Our anesthesiologists have been doing a wonderful job during this pandemic managing the Covid-19 patients in ICUs and outside. Bangladesh Society of Anesthesiologists helped the government prepare the National Guideline for COVID ICU Management".

She said they also arranged new ICU facilities all over the country and trained up ICU doctors and staff to manage Covid-19 patients.

Sheikh Hasina said a good number of physicians, including some anesthesiologists, died of Covid-19 while discharging their duties.

She paid deep homage to their memories and expressed sympathies for their family members.

The Prime Minister said the government has given utmost importance towards improving the country's healthcare service. "We truly believe that getting healthcare is the basic rights of a citizen. So, we've widened the treatment facilities at government hospitals by adding additional beds, recruiting doctors and other health staff."

She mentioned that the government has set up a number of new specialised hospitals in the country in the last couple of years. The private sector has also come up in a big way in this area.

She said about 18,000 community clinics and Union Health Centres set up by the government have been providing primary healthcare services to rural people. Patients are getting 30 types of free medicine.

The Prime Minister said Anaesthesiology, a medical speciality concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during and after surgery, is getting increased attention everywhere.

"This is because it covers anaesthesia, intensive care medicine, critical emergency medicine, and pain medicine. Bangladesh is no exception. We duly recognise their contribution."

She urged them to equip themselves with updated knowledge and technical know-how to deal with critically ill patients.









Hasina said the job of a physician is a noble profession. By treating an ailing human being, the physicians serve humanity. "So, when anyone becomes a doctor, that person's first and foremost task is to serve humanity. I hope you won't forget your duty under any circumstances." -UNB





