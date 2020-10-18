Video
Traders, Police Clash

10 injured during eviction drive at Cox’s Bazar beach

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

At least 10 people including a journalist were injured during a clash between law enforcers and encroachers at a Cox's Bazar sea beach on Saturday.
Injured Nurul Karim, district correspondent of Jamuna Television, was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital as he received injuries on his head during the clash. A team of the district administration, led by Cox's Bazar Development Authority Secretary Abu Zafar Rashed, went to illegally made evict structures at Sugandha point of the beach around 3:00pm.




The clash ensued when encroachers barred the team members as they were attempting to evict 52 structures, made illegally there, said Md Shahed, the district's Sadar Union Deputy Assistant Land Officer. As policemen tried to take control over the situation, the encroachers started to hurl bricks at them, he added.
Then, police fired teargas shells to disperse the grabbers, the official added. At one stage, Cox's Bazar municipality Mayor Mujibur Rahman reached the spot and talked to the encroachers. Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Md Shahriar Muktar and Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Munir Ul Gias were present during the drive.
Earlier on October 15, a mobile court went to the Sugandha point to evict the structures but the encroachers barred them. The district administration began the eviction drive following the directives of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
It may be mentioned that on Thursday, as per the order of the High Court, the administration evicted 52 illegal establishments at Sugandha beach Point in Cox's Bazar. The administration gave traders 24 hours as they wanted time to move the goods.  Cox's Bazar district administration and development authorities went on the operation again after 48 hours on Saturday.



