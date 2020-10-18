10 injured during eviction drive at Cox’s Bazar beach





Injured Nurul Karim, district correspondent of Jamuna Television, was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital as he received injuries on his head during the clash. A team of the district administration, led by Cox's Bazar Development Authority Secretary Abu Zafar Rashed, went to illegally made evict structures at Sugandha point of the beach around 3:00pm.









The clash ensued when encroachers barred the team members as they were attempting to evict 52 structures, made illegally there, said Md Shahed, the district's Sadar Union Deputy Assistant Land Officer. As policemen tried to take control over the situation, the encroachers started to hurl bricks at them, he added.

Then, police fired teargas shells to disperse the grabbers, the official added. At one stage, Cox's Bazar municipality Mayor Mujibur Rahman reached the spot and talked to the encroachers. Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Md Shahriar Muktar and Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Munir Ul Gias were present during the drive.

Earlier on October 15, a mobile court went to the Sugandha point to evict the structures but the encroachers barred them. The district administration began the eviction drive following the directives of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

