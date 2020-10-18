Video
Sunday, 18 October, 2020
Covid-19 cases cross 20,000 marks in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 17: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the district has crossed the 20,000 marks as 82 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Saturday.
"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 20,055 in Chattogram district till Saturday," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.
Among the total infected persons, 14,565 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,540 are residents of different upazilas of the district. A total of 82 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 748 samples in seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 75 are from Chattogram city and seven from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.


