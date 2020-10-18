RMP seeks community support to halt women rape





RMP high officials came up with the expectation of getting public support while addressing a beat policing meeting at Shaheb Bazar Zero point in the city on Saturday. RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique and its Additional Commissioner Sujayet Islam and Deputy Commissioners Sazid Hossain and Abu Ahammad Al Mamun addressed the meeting as focal persons.

Community leaders Shyamal Kumar Ghosh, Anjana Chowdhury, Nizamul Azim, Sabera Yeasmin and Habibur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.









"RMP will work and fight against all sorts of social crimes including women rape and all other violence and repression against women and children," said RMP Commissioner Kalam Siddique, adding the public support has become crucial to make the society free from all the existing social crimes. -BSS





