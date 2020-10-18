Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RMP seeks community support to halt women rape

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RAJSHAHI, Oct 17: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has sought all-out support of the communities to halt the women rape and other violence and repression against women.
RMP high officials came up with the expectation of getting public support while addressing a beat policing meeting at Shaheb Bazar Zero point in the city on Saturday. RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique and its Additional Commissioner Sujayet Islam and Deputy Commissioners Sazid Hossain and Abu Ahammad Al Mamun addressed the meeting as focal persons.
Community leaders Shyamal Kumar Ghosh, Anjana Chowdhury, Nizamul Azim, Sabera Yeasmin and Habibur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.




"RMP will work and fight against all sorts of social crimes including women rape and all other violence and repression against women and children," said RMP Commissioner Kalam Siddique, adding the public support has become crucial to make the society free from all the existing social crimes.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SCC Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Covid-19 cases cross 20,000 marks in Ctg
RMP seeks community support to halt women rape
Flood damages Tk 255.73cr crops in Rajshahi division
Police arrest 9 for defrauding money using bKash
Two housewives killed over family feud in 2-dist
Bangladesh to roll out its first car next year: Minister
Two held with firearms in Ctg


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft