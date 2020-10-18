Flood damages Tk 255.73cr crops in Rajshahi division





Various crops like transplanted aman paddy, blackgram, advanced vegetables, groundnut, betel leaf, banana, green chili and direct-seeded aman paddy were affected badly by the floodwater which was experienced over three months till the end of September.

Latest official data said the deluge has affected the transplanted aman on 16,256 hectares of land, vegetables on 7,392 hectares, blackgram on 3,864 hectares and betel leaf on 25 hectares of land.

The flood, however, left a trail of destruction in the respective affected areas, particularly Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Bogura and Sirajganj districts, which will take more time to get back a completely normal situation, officials said.

Crops on 6,280 hectares of lands were affected in Sirajganj district followed by 5,887 hectares in Naogaon, 3,857 hectares in Natore, 3,202 hectares in Rajshahi and 1,804 hectares in Bogura. Only in Shingra upazila in Natore, public assets like fishes, agriculture, livestock and other physical infrastructures valued around Taka 200 crore were affected by the second phase of flood, said Shafiqul Islam, chairman of Shingra Upazila Parishad.

He said around 50 dwelling houses have been devoured amid the collapse of a flood protection embankment in Sholakura area. In the past two phases of flood, around 50 kilometers roads have been affected, he added.

Financial assistance and relief materials were distributed among the flood-victims on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the upazila chairman said.

The affected people will be rehabilitated after listing them as soon as possible.

Bagmara Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker said some 13 out of the total 16 unions of the upazila have become affected. Puthiya Upazila Chairman GM Hira Bachhu said the extent of losses by the flood may be Taka 10 crore in the upazila.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Faridul Islam said measures were taken to support the affected people.

In Atrai upazila of Naogaon district, more than one lakh people have become affected amid excessive rising water level in the Atrai River. At least 15 houses were devoured due to collapse of flood protection embankment of Nagar River.

Hatkalupara Union Chairman Abdus Sukur Sarder said his union is the worst-affected among eight unions of the upazila by entire the first, second and third phases of flood. -BSS















RAJSHAHI, Oct 17: Standing crops on around 21,210 hectares of croplands worth about Taka 255.73 crore have been damaged by the latest flood waters affecting over 1.43 lakh farming families in different districts under Rajshahi division, officials said.Various crops like transplanted aman paddy, blackgram, advanced vegetables, groundnut, betel leaf, banana, green chili and direct-seeded aman paddy were affected badly by the floodwater which was experienced over three months till the end of September.Latest official data said the deluge has affected the transplanted aman on 16,256 hectares of land, vegetables on 7,392 hectares, blackgram on 3,864 hectares and betel leaf on 25 hectares of land.The flood, however, left a trail of destruction in the respective affected areas, particularly Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Bogura and Sirajganj districts, which will take more time to get back a completely normal situation, officials said.Crops on 6,280 hectares of lands were affected in Sirajganj district followed by 5,887 hectares in Naogaon, 3,857 hectares in Natore, 3,202 hectares in Rajshahi and 1,804 hectares in Bogura. Only in Shingra upazila in Natore, public assets like fishes, agriculture, livestock and other physical infrastructures valued around Taka 200 crore were affected by the second phase of flood, said Shafiqul Islam, chairman of Shingra Upazila Parishad.He said around 50 dwelling houses have been devoured amid the collapse of a flood protection embankment in Sholakura area. In the past two phases of flood, around 50 kilometers roads have been affected, he added.Financial assistance and relief materials were distributed among the flood-victims on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the upazila chairman said.The affected people will be rehabilitated after listing them as soon as possible.Bagmara Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker said some 13 out of the total 16 unions of the upazila have become affected. Puthiya Upazila Chairman GM Hira Bachhu said the extent of losses by the flood may be Taka 10 crore in the upazila.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Faridul Islam said measures were taken to support the affected people.In Atrai upazila of Naogaon district, more than one lakh people have become affected amid excessive rising water level in the Atrai River. At least 15 houses were devoured due to collapse of flood protection embankment of Nagar River.Hatkalupara Union Chairman Abdus Sukur Sarder said his union is the worst-affected among eight unions of the upazila by entire the first, second and third phases of flood. -BSS