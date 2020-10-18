Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Flood damages Tk 255.73cr crops in Rajshahi division

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

RAJSHAHI, Oct 17: Standing crops on around 21,210 hectares of croplands worth about Taka 255.73 crore have been damaged by the latest flood waters affecting over 1.43 lakh farming families in different districts under Rajshahi division, officials said.
Various crops like transplanted aman paddy, blackgram, advanced vegetables, groundnut, betel leaf, banana, green chili and direct-seeded aman paddy were affected badly by the floodwater which was experienced over three months till the end of September.
Latest official data said the deluge has affected the transplanted aman on 16,256 hectares of land, vegetables on 7,392 hectares, blackgram on 3,864 hectares and betel leaf on 25 hectares of land.
The flood, however, left a trail of destruction in the respective affected areas, particularly Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Bogura and Sirajganj districts, which will take more time to get back a completely normal situation, officials said.
Crops on 6,280 hectares of lands were affected in Sirajganj district followed by 5,887 hectares in Naogaon, 3,857 hectares in Natore, 3,202 hectares in Rajshahi and 1,804 hectares in Bogura. Only in Shingra upazila in Natore, public assets like fishes, agriculture, livestock and other physical infrastructures valued around Taka 200 crore were affected by the second phase of flood, said Shafiqul Islam, chairman of Shingra Upazila Parishad.
He said around 50 dwelling houses have been devoured amid the collapse of a flood protection embankment in Sholakura area. In the past two phases of flood, around 50 kilometers roads have been affected, he added.
Financial assistance and relief materials were distributed among the flood-victims on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the upazila chairman said.
The affected people will be rehabilitated after listing them as soon as possible.
Bagmara Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker said some 13 out of the total 16 unions of the upazila have become affected. Puthiya Upazila Chairman GM Hira Bachhu said the extent of losses by the flood may be Taka 10 crore in the upazila.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Faridul Islam said measures were taken to support the affected people.
In Atrai upazila of Naogaon district, more than one lakh people have become affected amid excessive rising water level in the Atrai River. At least 15 houses were devoured due to collapse of flood protection embankment of Nagar River.
Hatkalupara Union Chairman Abdus Sukur Sarder said his union is the worst-affected among eight unions of the upazila by entire the first, second and third phases of flood.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SCC Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Covid-19 cases cross 20,000 marks in Ctg
RMP seeks community support to halt women rape
Flood damages Tk 255.73cr crops in Rajshahi division
Police arrest 9 for defrauding money using bKash
Two housewives killed over family feud in 2-dist
Bangladesh to roll out its first car next year: Minister
Two held with firearms in Ctg


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft