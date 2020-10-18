Police arrest 9 for defrauding money using bKash





The detainees were identified as Md Saiful Islam (22), Md Liton Hossain (23), Md Jubayer Sheikh (22), Md Golam Kibria Mandal (19), Md Imran Mollah (23), Md Shaon Hossain Mandal (18), Minjarul Islam Mollah (25), Md Ashraf Mollah (26) and Sagar Ahmed (25).

DMP's Social Media Investigation Team arrested them yesterday in different areas of Dhaka and Gazipur, he added.

Five mobile phones, 10 SIM cards and a laptop used in fraudulence activities were recovered from their possessions. According to the preliminary interrogation, they confessed that they carried out cheating activities dividing into 4 groups, he added. -BSS















