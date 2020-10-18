Video
Letter To the Editor

Save Mother Hilsa

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dear Sir,
A 22-day long ban on Hilsa fishing across the country to stop fishermen from catching mother hilsas has already been started on October 14, 2020 and will continue till November 4, 2020. To ensure proper hilsa reproduction, the government imposes the ban every year on hilsa netting.

The Hilsa fish generally reach maturity within their 1-2 years of age. They breed mainly in rivers, upstream to about 50 km or even over 1000 km as in the Ganges. But the younger fish may breed in the tidal zone of rivers. The main breeding season of this fish is during the southwest monsoon from May to August and September to October. Depending on the size of the females, they can lay up to 2 million eggs per spawning.

In Bangladesh, about 450,000 fishermen are directly involved catching the Hilsa fish. Moreover, many businessmen are indirectly involved with the trade. It has been observed in the past that a group of unscrupulous greedy fishermen are found to kill the Mother Hilsa in the night during banning period.





Government local administration should monitor strictly this matter. We need to save Mother Hilsa by any means.

Zillur Rahman
Gandaria, Dhaka



