Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:40 AM
HSC exam cancelled: Apprehension and expectations

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Rezaul Islam Reza

All educational institutions have been closed since March 16 due to the Corona pandemic. In view of this, HSC examination has been postponed for more than 6 months. Despite all the examination centres being ready the HSC exams of about 13 lakh students have finally been cancelled, as there is no other way out of the global corona epidemic.

However, it has been said that HSC will be evaluated on the basis of students' JSC and SSC results. There is no doubt that such a decision is timely in this situation of the country. However, there is no way to think that such an assessment will create inequality. Such a decision is unfortunate for some students. Because reviewing the statistics of the past years of all the reputed schools and colleges of the country, it is seen that there are many students whose results of JSC or SSC are comparatively less but later they score good results in HSC as a result of hard work. In this way, they do not have to lag behind for higher education.

Again, there are many students who have good results in SSC and JSC but do not get the expected results in HSC exams due to lack of good preparation. Even if such students get benefits, but there is a risk for many students those will be deprived. Incidentally, HSC results are considered very important in higher education or employment.

In this situation, even if it is decided to evaluate HSC with the results of JSC and SSC, the policy makers may have to go a long way in preparing the results of the students who have changed the subject. Again it can be seen that all the subjects of HSC do not match with all the subjects of HSC. In that case, there will be complications in making the final results. Besides, there will be various problems in technical education and the admission test of medical, engineering and all other universities. Again if HSC is assessed with JSC and SSC exam results only, many students will also be deprived.

There are a number of things that can be done to reduce such inequalities. As such, not only the results of JSC and SSC, but also the results of internal examinations of schools and colleges can be included. Tests are taken in all the schools as a final assessment just before the HSC examination. This test has already been completed in all schools before the Corona epidemic took shape.

At the end of the HSC exams, many migrate abroad for higher education. Even if all educational institutions in the country accept such a decision, it is difficult to say how much the outside world will take it into account. Therefore, the advisory committee should also consider this evaluation method according to international standard. Otherwise, students going to study abroad may face various problems.

The Ministry of Education may go on with such a decision regarding the HSC examination. Because the public universities of Bangladesh are autonomous, it goes without saying that the ministry is not worried about the admission test. As per the decision of the ministry, if the results of HSC are released in December, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be able to proceed with the admission test later.
However, there are some things to keep in mind. Firstly, in the case of university admission test, HSC results should not to be included. The admission test can be assessed only on the basis of admission test results. Admission test in universities is usually taken at 200 marks. This will make it possible to reduce inequality. All students should be fully prepared for the next university admission test, so that there is no obstacle to be admitted to the universities of their own choice.

If we compare with other countries, especially in the United States, many tests are being taken. As a result, even if there is a problem with the Corona epidemic, it is not a problem to make a final assessment for them. But in the context of our country, it is very difficult. This is not the first time that a public examination has been cancelled in this country. Earlier, the examination was cancelled during the liberation war. However in this epidemic situation, the policy-maker and advisory committee must ensure that there is no scope of discriminate against any student. They also ensure proper assessment.
The writer is a student, Faculty of Agriculture, Patuakhali Science and Technology University


