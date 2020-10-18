Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





THAKURGAON: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Haripur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Kawsar, 15, was an eighth grader at a local school. He was the son of Kamrul Islam, a resident of Balia Pukur Village in the upazila.

Local sources Kawsar committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Confirming the matter, Haripur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Aurangzeb said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: An elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.









Deceased Hazra Bewa, 73, was the wife of late Basir Uddin Munshi, a resident of Dharanibari Village in the upazila.

Local and family sources said Hazra Bewa committed suicide at night.

Being informed by the family members, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

