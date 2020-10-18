Four drown in three districts





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Israfil Hawlader, 4, son of Forqan Hawlader, and Ayub Hawlader, 4, son of Masum Hawlader, residents of Hetalia Village under Nadmula-Shialkathi Union in the upazila. They were cousin brothers.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman said the minor boys fell into a pond nearby the house at around 11:30am while playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued them from the pond and took them to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

The bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor girl drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sahia Khatun, 3, daughter of Shahin Alam of Chakpara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Momin Ali said Sahia fell into a ditch nearby the house in the morning while playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued her from the water body and took her to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sahia dead, the UP chairman added.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A mentally-challenged man drowned in a water body in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sufian, 24, son of Nurul Huda, a resident of Kazirkhil Village under Bijbag Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abu Sufian drowned in water body nearby the house in the morning.

Later, his father found him and took him to a village doctor, where he was declared dead.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha said no one informed him about the matter.



















