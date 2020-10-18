Video
Woman assaulted, raped in Patuakhali

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, Oct 17: A 30-year-old woman has been allegedly assaulted and violated after tying up her hands and legs in Charmargaret area of Rangabali Upazila in the district on Friday.
Miscreants also looted cash taka and gold ornaments from the house.
The victim was admitted to Galachipa Health Complex at night for medical test. Later, on Saturday morning, she was shifted to Patuakhali 250-Bed Hospital as per the physicians' advice. 
Meanwhile, a 20-year-old teenage boy named Shakil, a tailor, was detained on Saturday morning for interrogation and was taken to Charmontaj Police Investigation Centre.
The victim's husband said he got a phone call at around 8:45pm to 9pm from home while he was on the way to his house. But, later, the number was switched off. When he reached home, found his children were crying and the hands and legs of his wife were tied up with a table.
Hearing cry for help, locals rushed in and in the meantime his wife lost her sense.
He alleged that her wife was assaulted and raped and cash Tk over 1 lakh and ornaments were looted from his home.
The victim said the three miscreants wearing Borka entered her house at night.


