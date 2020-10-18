Dwellers suffer for damaged street lights at Char Fasson





Though there are some lights, they can hardly work.

As a result, different crimes like stealing, snatching, drug trading and eve-teasing are increasing day by day. Public safety is being hampered.

A recent visit found no lights on the road ranging from east end of the helipad to Kalija Kandi Bazaar at Ward No. 2 of the municipality. Road lights were not found on numerous thoroughfares at the east end of Gariwala Mor.

In Ward No. 8, lights were not available on the road ranging from east end of Janata Road to Dudu Miar Bridge via Nurul Islam Company Bari in the east.

In Ward No. 7, there is no light from Thana Road Bridge to Kutubganj Bridge via BRDB Bridge in the south.

In Ward No. 5, lights were not found on the Hospital Road ranging from Sharifpara to the west end along the canal.

In the absence of road lights, criminals have chosen these isolated roads to commit different crimes.

A dweller of Ward No. 2 Abul Kashem Military said, "In our area, stealing, snatching and evil acts are occurring frequently. I informed the matter to local councillor and municipality mayor, but there was no result."

Requesting anonymity, a municipality dweller said, "We are paying different taxes regularly, but still we are not getting benefits from the municipality of Char Fasson. In the absence of lights on most of the roads, crimes are on the rise."

He demanded making the municipality free from crime and ensuring public safety.

Char Fasson Municipality Mayor Shree Badal Krishna Debnath said, "The size of our municipality is 19.75 sq km. Its population is about 60,000. I admit that we could not provide all facilities of a first class municipality. Yet I am trying to solve the problems."















