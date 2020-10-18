Four found dead in 4 districts





JASHORE: Police recovered the floating body of a homeopathy doctor from the Chitra River in Bagharpara Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Khairul Islam, 45, was the son of late Ahmed Ali Member, a resident of Bir Narayanpur Village under Lebutala Union in Sadar Upazila.

Local sources said a pedestrian spotted the body near Khajura Bazar Bridge at around 5:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 6pm.

The deceased's son Raihan Hossain said his father went missing on Thursday noon.

The body bore an injury mark on its head, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bagharpara Khajura Police Camp Jumman Khan.

The reason behind Khairul's death would be known after getting autopsy report, the SI added.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a man in the district town on Friday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahriar Khan said locals saw the body beside a road in Biharipara area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a man from the Kaljani River in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Bhurungamari PS OC (Investigation) Zahidul Islam said locals spotted the body in the river in Kajiarchar Village in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BANDARBAN: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Lama Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Janki Tripura, 63, was a resident of Kattali Tripura Para in the upazila.

Local sources said drunken Janki fell into a Jhiri (water-fall) on Thursday night.

Locals spotted the body at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Aziz Nagar Police Outpost In-Charge Md Manirul Islam confirmed the incident.

























