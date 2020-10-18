Video
21 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 17: Some 21 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 20,493 here.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.
With the newly infected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported virus cases now stands at 5,058 in Rajshahi including 3,718 in the city, 782 in Chapainawabganj, 1,319 in Naogaon, 1,021 in Natore, 1,118 in Joypurhat, 7,808 in Bogura, 2,206 in Sirajganj and 1,181 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected patients, 18,886 have been recovered from the virus while 311 died of it in the division till Friday morning.


