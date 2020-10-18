Price hike of essentials makes life of Southern people miserable





Fixed income group of people are facing problem in running their families. Earlier, corona pandemic affected their living.

The price of onion stood at Tk 85 to 90 per kg. But, in the last 15 days, the price of potato has reached the highest ever rate. Rice and soya bean oil have registered soaring prices.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) had been selling onion at limited scale in Barishal City and the district headquarters in the southern region, but recently that sale has been limited further. Now, consumers hardly try to locate TCB trucks to buy onion at the limited scale. So, it has made no positive impact on the market.

Meanwhile, two-time natural disasters have hiked the prices of early winter vegetables. No vegetable item is selling below Tk 60 per kg.

Imported onions are no longer available in southern region markets. But, there is no dearth of local ones. Due to stock deficit, the TCB's Barishal depot has reduced the supply of onions to dealers.









However, per kg local garlic is selling at Tk 85 to 90 while the Chinese one is selling at over Tk 150 in different markets. Local ginger is selling at Tk 75 to 80 per kg, but the Chinese one is selling at Tk 250. The retail price of loose soya bean oil has increased by Tk 10 to 12, selling at over Tk 100 per litre. The price of packed soya bean oil has gone up by Tk 5 to 7 in per litre.

Instability is prevailing in rice market too. In the last one month, the price of per kg rice increased by Tk 3 to 5. Per kg coarse variety rice is selling at Tk 42, and medium quality Minikate at Tk 55.



