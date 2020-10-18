Video
3 fishermen jailed in Patuakhali

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Oct 17: A mobile court in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday night sentenced three fishermen to one year of imprisonment for catching hilsa from the Tentulia River defying the government ban.
Three convicted are Md Shahjahan, 38, Mosharraf Hossain, 22, and Shohag Rahman, 22, residents of Borhanuddin Upazila in Bhola.
Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Anisur Rahman Bali conducted the mobile court at night and passed the order.


