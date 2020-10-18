Video
Three killed in road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Manikganj, Thakurgaon and Gopalganj, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mirza Abdullah, son of Koushik Shikder.
Sub-Inspector of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Lutfur Rahman said a truck hit a motorcycle on the Manikganj-Singair Road in front of Milon Filling Station in Mitra area at around 9am, leaving its rider dead on the spot.
THAKURGAON: A farmer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Nur Mohammad, 45, a resident of Paikpara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit Nur Mohammad in Pastampur Airport area at night, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where he died. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Thakurgaon Sadar PS Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Amin Sheikh, 20, son of Lutfur Sheikh, a resident of Nihrha Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a pick-up van hit a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the afternoon, leaving Amin Sheikh critically injured.
Locals took Amin Sheikh to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


