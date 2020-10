SCC mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised

Dr Zahidul Islam, chief medical officer of SCC, said the mayor was taken to Nurjahan Hospital around 9:30 am from his residence after he complained of chest pain.

The physicians of the hospital conducted ECG and ECO tests upon his arrival. He is now under care of a cardiac specialist of the hospital, said Dr Zahidul. -UNB Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) mayor Ariful Haque was admitted to a hospital in the city on Saturday.Dr Zahidul Islam, chief medical officer of SCC, said the mayor was taken to Nurjahan Hospital around 9:30 am from his residence after he complained of chest pain.The physicians of the hospital conducted ECG and ECO tests upon his arrival. He is now under care of a cardiac specialist of the hospital, said Dr Zahidul. -UNB