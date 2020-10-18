Video
Chechen suspected of beheading French teacher in ‘terror attack’

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE , Oct 17: The man suspected of beheading a French teacher who showed his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed (SM) was an 18-year-old Chechen, a judicial source said on Saturday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an "Islamist terror attack".
Police have detained nine people over Friday's attack near the school where the teacher worked in Conflans-Saint-Honorine, a usually quiet suburb around 30 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of central Paris.
The assailant was shot by police and later died of his injuries. Police said the victim was 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown the cartoons as part of a class discussion on freedom of expression that had prompted complaints from parents.
Four of the suspect's relatives -- two brothers and his grandparents -- were initially detained by police for questioning. The judicial source told AFP Saturday that five more people had been detained, including the parents of a child at the school.
According to the source, the parents had signalled their disagreement with the teacher's decision to show the cartoons. The three other new people detained are members of the suspect's social circle.
The attack came as a trial is in progress over the January 2015 massacre at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, which had published caricatures of the prophet Mohammed that unleashed a wave of anger across the Islamic world.
The magazine defiantly republished the cartoons in the run-up to the trial's opening in September and last month a young Pakistani wounded two people with a meat cleaver outside its former offices.
Identification documents found on the beheading suspect showed he was an 18-year-old born in Moscow but from Russia's southern region of Chechnya. The attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") as police confronted him, a cry often heard in jihadist attacks, a police source said.   -AFP


