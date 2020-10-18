CEC puts forward host of reasons for low turnout

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Saturday explained the reasons behind the low turnout of voters in the by-elections to Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 constituencies saying that there was no chance for the change in the government with the by-elections.

"According to my perception, there are many reasons behind the low turnout of voters. There was no chance for the change in the government with those who would be elected through the polls," he said, replying to a question while talking to reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city. -UNB



