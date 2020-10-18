Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt employees want 50pc DA, entry at 32, retirement at 62

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Two government employees' organizations demanded elevation of public service entry age to 32 and retirement age at 62, 50 per cent dearness allowance, ensuring 1:5 ratio between minimum and maximum salaries and restoration of 100 per cent pension.
The demands were placed at a press conference held on Saturday at Jatiya Press Club. Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Sanghati Parishad (BSKSP) and Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Kalyan Federation (BSKKF) jointly organized the programme.
The organizations represent the employees of Class-III and IV (grades 11 to 20 employees).



BSKSP President Nizamul Islam Bhuiyan Milon presented keynote including a seven-point demand in the press conference while Parishad Secretary General Amzad Ali Khan and BSKKF President Md Wares Ali and General Secretary Khair Ahmed Majumder were also present at the event.
The demands also include terminating outsourcing method for recruiting lower grade employees and transferring all such employees under revenue sector, curbing discrimination of status and salaries for the non-secretarial employees like the Secretariat employees, restoration of three time scales and selection grades and ensuring salary equity including other benefits and house building loan facilities from Tk 30 lakh to Tk 50 lakh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SCC mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Energy from older universe coming out of black holes
Chechen suspected of beheading French teacher in ‘terror attack’
CEC puts forward host of reasons for low turnout
Govt employees want 50pc DA, entry at 32, retirement at 62
Info Minister hospitalised with C-19 infection
Kamal-led Gonoforum expels eight including Montu, Subrata
Public univs to take admission tests


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft