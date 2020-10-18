Govt employees want 50pc DA, entry at 32, retirement at 62





The demands were placed at a press conference held on Saturday at Jatiya Press Club. Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Sanghati Parishad (BSKSP) and Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Kalyan Federation (BSKKF) jointly organized the programme.

The organizations represent the employees of Class-III and IV (grades 11 to 20 employees).







BSKSP President Nizamul Islam Bhuiyan Milon presented keynote including a seven-point demand in the press conference while Parishad Secretary General Amzad Ali Khan and BSKKF President Md Wares Ali and General Secretary Khair Ahmed Majumder were also present at the event.

The demands also include terminating outsourcing method for recruiting lower grade employees and transferring all such employees under revenue sector, curbing discrimination of status and salaries for the non-secretarial employees like the Secretariat employees, restoration of three time scales and selection grades and ensuring salary equity including other benefits and house building loan facilities from Tk 30 lakh to Tk 50 lakh.

















