Info Minister hospitalised with C-19 infection

Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:38 AM
Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka with coronavirus infection.
"The minister was admitted to Square Hospitals in the city on Friday, as he tested positive for Covid-19," his personal assistant Kaisarul Alam said.
"I received a positive test result (for COVID-19) last night. I was admitted to the hospital with a fever. I don't have the fever now. I'm doing well," Hasan Mahmud told media.
The minister has been working almost every day at the secretariat since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1,527 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total caseload to 386,086 as of Friday. During the period, 15 coronavirus deaths were recorded, pushing the death tally up to 5,623.   -Agencies


