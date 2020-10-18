Kamal-led Gonoforum expels eight including Montu, Subrata





According to the announcement, the council will be held on December 12 this year.

After taking the decision at the meeting of its central committee held at Jatiya Press Club, Kamal Hossain, president of the partty made the announcement at a press conference held at the same place.

On behalf of Kamal Hossain, Gonoforum leader Mostak Ahmed read out the decisions of the meeting.

The meeting decided to hold Gonoforum central council on December 12 this year to make the party a stronger, dynamic and well-organised one in light of the current political and organisational reality, he said adding that Gonoforum is now stronger than any other periods. Mostak said the meeting also decided to expel Mostafa Mohsin Montu, Abu Sayeed, Subrata Chowdhury and Zaglul Haider Afrik from the primary member of the party for not responding to the show-cause notices served on them on charges of violating party discipline and involving in anti-organisational activities.

It has also approved expulsion of Helaluddin, Latiful Bari Hamim, Khan Siddiqur Rahman and Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, he added.

All but Dhaka city unit Gonoforum leader Harun Talukder present at the meeting applauded the decisions. Harun said he has no support for the decisions.

Later, party lawmaker Mokabbir Khan, who presided over the meeting, said the decisions were passed at the meeting as only one member opposed those.

He said their party leaders at the meeting viewed that a handful of leaders who don't comply with party discipline, obey party president and general secretary and party charter are trying to confuse people and play a foul game using Gonoforum's name. "It can't be accepted."

Mokabbir also said Gonoforum was not formed to serve the purpose of any agency, but a quarter within the party has been doing that for 26 years.

Party general secretary Dr Reza Kibria said some of their leaders have left the party and they have taken it as a usual matter in politics.

"If Kamal Hossain's thoughts attract you, then stay with us. There're instances in Gonoforum that many people earlier deserted the party and many others joined. So, it's nothing new. So, you also have the rights to follow the rebels, if their ideology is better than Kamal Hossain's," Reza told indicating party activists.

Mostak said 130 party leaders, including 70 members of the convening committee, joined the meeting.

Earlier on September 26, a faction of Gonoforum leaders, led by Montu, decided to hold the party's national council on December 26 next.









At an 'extended meeting of Gonoforum's central committee' also formed a 201-member preparatory committee, led by party former general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, to hold the council expelling some party leaders including its general secretary Dr Reza Kibria.





