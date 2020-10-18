Public univs to take admission tests





The VCs, after attending a virtual meeting of Bangladesh Bishwabidyalaya Parishad, an association of public university vice-chancellors, however said that the date and method of exams will be announced later.

"We have decided that admission test to enroll students at universities will take place. But it was not decided how the tests will be conducted, whether it will be in-person or online," Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) VC Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told media.

Chittagong University VC Shirin Akhter and CUET VC Rafiqul Alam both said that the Bangladesh Bishwabidyalaya Parishad will sit in another meeting soon to discuss about method of admission.









-Agencies





