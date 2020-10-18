Video
Thrust on allocation of fund for embankment management

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The last devastating cyclone, Amphan, repeated and prolonged floods have damaged over 600km of embankments across the country along with Tk 75 billion economic losses. In this context, emergency repair of embankments is needed in the coming dry season to avoid further devastation.
It would take only 3 per cent funding annually from the national budget to cover necessary costs of climate resilient embankment construction over a period of five years, according to the keynote paper at a virtual seminar titled, 'Demand Emergency Budget allocation in upcoming dry season to embankment repair and maintenance' held in the city on Saturday.
COAST Trust and Campaign for Sustainable Rural Livelihood (CSRL) jointly organised the seminar with Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) in the chair while Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST and Ziaul Hoque Mukta of CSRL moderated.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Forest and Environment Ministry Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Khulna City Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque, lawmakers Asheq Ullah Rafiq of Cox's Bazar-2, Nurunnabi Chowdhury of Bhola-3, Monowar Hossain Chowdhury of Gaibandha-4, Dhirendra Nath Shambhu of Barguna-1, Shamim Haider Patwary of Gaibandha-1, many Union Parishad (UP) chairmen of affected areas from Cox's Bazar, Satkhira, Khulna, Rangpur, Bhola and Gaibandha district participated and spoke at the programme.
Policymakers and local government representatives urged for allocation of emergency budget for embankment repair due to damage by recent cyclone and flood across the country.
In the keynote, Arif Dewan of COAST recommended for embankment construction and repair, allocating Tk 120b as emergency allocation for embankment construction, ensuring necessary finance through national budget for long term embankment management plan, preventing sub-contracting process and giving mandate to the local government for maintaining the embankments.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury said due to lack of sustainable embankment and river management policy, huge financial loss is being incurred every year in the name of embankment repair and construction. A long term plan is needed along with integrated approach engaging with ministries related to water and river management direct and indirectly.


