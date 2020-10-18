Low turnout marks Dhaka, Naogaon by-polls





In the Dhaka 5 constituency, six MP candidates, including Md Kazi Monirul Islam Monu nominated by Awami League and Salauddin Ahmed nominated by BNP, contested in the electoral race.

In an immediate reaction after casting his ballot at Jatrabari Ideal School and College centre, Awami League aspirant Monu said the voting was going smoothly. "I am optimistic about winning the polls," he added. On the other hand, BNP candidate Salauddin brought allegations of irregularities and claimed his agents were driven out from most of the polling centres.

Four other contenders of the Dhaka 5 by-polls are Mir Abdus Sabir from Jatiya Party, HM Ibrahim Bhuiyan from Gano Front, Md Arifur Rahman from NPP, and Md Ansar Hossain Sikdar from Bangladesh Congress.

Meanwhile, in the Naogaon 6 Constituency, three MP contenders-Anwar Hossain Helal of Awami League, Sheikh Md Rezaul Islam of BNP, and Khandkar Intekhab Alam of NPP-contested in the polls race.









A total of 306,725 voters -- 153,758 men and 152,967 women-were expected to vote in 104 polling stations of the constituency comprised of Raninagar and Atrai upazilas. -Agencies





