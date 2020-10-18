Miladunnabi on Oct 30

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi (SM), marking the anniversary of birth and demise of Prophet Muhammad (SM), will be observed in the country on October 30 with due religious solemnity.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting, held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Altaf Hossain Chowdhury in the chair, said an Islamic Foundation press release.

The meeting informed that the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1442 Hijri was not sighted in Bangladesh sky on Saturday and due to that reason, the holy month of Rabiul Awal will be counted from Monday, October 19. -BSS







