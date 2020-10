Millions in England under new virus restrictions

LONDON, Oct 17: About 28 million people in England, more than half the population, are now living under tough restrictions imposed on Saturday as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a three-tier alert system to try to contain the disease, with some virus hotspots seeing bans on household mixing and the closure of pubs.

Britain is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with over 43,000 deaths from almost 700,000 cases.

The latest measures ban indoor gatherings of people from different households in the capital London and other parts of England. -AFP