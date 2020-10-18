Video
SLSD inaugurates Online Business Case Competition 2020

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Online Business Case Competition 2020 organized by Society for Leadership Skills Development (SLSD) was inaugurated on Friday over a virtual conference.
American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed inaugurated the online business case competition on the day as chief guest.
Professor Moinuddin Chowdhury, President and chief executive officer of the SLSD chaired the webinar and among others Md. Musharrof Hossain, founder president, Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organizations (FBHRO) was also present as guest of honor.
Students from BUP, NSU, AIUB, BRAC, Eden Mohila University College, Habibullah Bahar University College, Institute of Science and Technology (IST) and Mohammadpur Central University College in 15 teams participated in the competition on the case study about Tesla's internationalization and its challenges.



