Artisans busy making Durga idols in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 17: The artisans in different places here as elsewhere in the country are passing their busy time to make final touches on the idols just a few days ahead of the sacred Durga puja , the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindus .The five-day Sharodiya Utsab will begin on October 22 and conclude on October 26 through the immersion of idols.This year, Durga Puja will be held at 982 Mandaps in the city and district maintaining social distance and health safety guide lines, set up by the government.Around 400 Idol makers in different puja pandels in Khulna city and district are found busy in finishing touches to idols ahead of the Puja.General Secretary of City Unit Puja Udjapon Parisad Prashanta Kumar Kundu said that a total of 136 Durga Mandaps will be set up in the city while 846 Durga Puja Mandaps will be erected in all nine upazilas of the district to celebrate Durga Puja.While visiting the largest Dharmasava Puja mandap in the city this correspondent found that artisans are now busy painting the images of Durga to make attractive to the devotees and the visitors.Ram Prasad, an idol maker of Dharmasava Puja mandap in the city said this year the idol-makers are expected to earn more profit than last year. -BSS