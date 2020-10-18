Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 October, 2020, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Artisans busy making Durga idols in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

KHULNA, Oct 17: The artisans in different places here as elsewhere in the country are passing their busy time to make final touches on the idols just a few days ahead of the sacred Durga puja , the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindus .
The five-day Sharodiya Utsab will begin on October 22 and conclude on October 26 through the immersion of idols.
This year, Durga Puja will be held at 982 Mandaps in the city and district maintaining social distance and health safety guide lines, set up by the government.
Around 400 Idol makers in different puja pandels in Khulna city and district are found busy in finishing touches to idols ahead of the Puja.
General Secretary of City Unit Puja Udjapon Parisad Prashanta Kumar Kundu said that a total of 136 Durga Mandaps will be set up in the city while 846 Durga Puja Mandaps will be erected in all nine upazilas of the district to celebrate Durga Puja.
While visiting the largest Dharmasava Puja mandap in the city this correspondent found that artisans are now busy painting the images of Durga to make attractive to the devotees and the visitors.
Ram Prasad, an idol maker of Dharmasava Puja mandap in the city said this year the idol-makers are expected to earn more profit than last year.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SLSD inaugurates Online Business Case Competition 2020
Artisans busy making Durga idols in Khulna
BD gets Amazon-affiliate innovation centre
Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner pays a courtesy call on Khulna University Vice Chancellor
BHW finds inadequacy in C-19 testing from beginning
Man with firearms held
World Food Day today
Rohingya families satisfied at facilities of Bhashan Char: ISPR


Latest News
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
PM hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in coming winter
China adopts law to safeguard biosecurity
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000
Former state minister AKM Mosharraf dies of COVID-19
Public university will take entry tests
Biman to launch first ever Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet flight Nov 12
Awami League candidates win Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
Trudeau: Canada won't stop calling for human rights in China
Nazmul XI sniffs final after demolishing Mahmudullah XI
Most Read News
You are running out of time
Information Minister tested Covid-19 positive
WHO enlists Bangladesh's Globe Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine
Roshogolla
World food day and future of food security in BD
Anti-rape long march comes under attack in Feni, 10 hurt
97 marks of injury found on Raihan's body, forensic report reveals
23 more virus deaths reported in Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Oct 30
BNP agents 'driven out of polling stations': Salauddin Ahmed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft