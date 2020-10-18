Video
BD gets Amazon-affiliate innovation centre

Published : Sunday, 18 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh gets first ever innovation centre affiliated with US internet giant Amazon to support local youths in learning emerging technologies and solving problems digitally.
Chief technology officer's platform, CTO Forum will maintain operations of the 'Innovation Centre' virtually before developing infrastructure.
During inauguration of the centre virtually, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak pledged to allocate space in hi-tech park for the Innovation mentioning that government gives priority to 'local innovations' to make the country developing one.
Amazon Web Service's Asia Pacific region's solution architect department's  head Mohammad Mahdee Uz Zaman connected to meeting while ICT Division Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam and Additional Secretary Bikarna Kumar Ghosh spoke in the virtual meeting presided by CTO Forum President Tapan Kanti Sarkar.
State Minister Palak also emphasized on leveraging technology for generating new employment as well as strengthening economy.
Amazon affiliated the innovation centre for scaling up the problem solving in emerging technologies and scaling up the prototype of innovative idea.
Immediately, the centre will be run virtually.
State Minister Palak hoped the centre will make 'important contribution' for developing skilled human resource for future through mentoring youths in artificial intelligence, block chain as well as new disruptive technologies.


